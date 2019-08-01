PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Portraits of late Providence, Rhode Island Mayor Buddy Cianci (see-AN’-see) that were removed from a city hotel in response to a complaint about his criminal past are now for sale.
WLNE-TV reports that the portraits that hung throughout The Graduate Providence hotel have been donated to the Cianci Educational Foundation, which is selling them to raise money for scholarships.
The Graduate is located in the same building as the former Biltmore Hotel, where Cianci once lived.
The hotel removed the portraits that hung in every guestroom in June after Kath Connolly wrote a letter to management to remind them of “the corruption, crime, fear, and dishonesty” during Cianci’s years in office.
Cianci was sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison after a corruption conviction in 2002. He died in 2016.
