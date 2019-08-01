TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man has been convicted of child sex abuse charges, including three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

Pima County prosecutors say 37-year-old Baudelio Rodriguez was accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl he was babysitting and recording some of the acts between late 2017 and early 2018.

He then allegedly kept the recordings and collected additional files showing children being sexually exploited.

A jury found Rodriguez guilty on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of child molestation and 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 9.

