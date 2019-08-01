MEXICO CITY (AP) - An electric scooter firm has temporarily ceased operations in Mexico City because so many of its two-wheeled units have been stolen.

The Grin company said in a statement that “at present, the theft of our scooters in Mexico City is the biggest challenge.”

The decision by Grin came the same day that Mexico City police found three men driving around in a taxi stealing e-scooters off the streets. The men had stuffed seven scooters into the vehicle and were stealing an eighth when they were detained.

The Lime scooter company also said Thursday that theft in the city “is a challenge.”

The city’s transportation agency said it believed the Grin shutdown would last only a few days, and pledged to help support anti-theft efforts for the companies.

