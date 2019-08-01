Republican Rep. Steve Chabot said Wednesday he hopes that President Trump will discourage any “offensive” chants during his Cincinnati, Ohio, rally Thursday night

Mr. Chabot, who represents a Cincinnati district, told The Associated Press, “I would discourage the crowd from doing anything inappropriate and I think saying something like that would be inappropriate,”

“I would hope that the president would silence the crowd, tell them, ‘Hey, don’t do that, there’s no place for that. It’s not helpful, it’s not right,’” he added.

Mr. Chabot is likely referring to a highly criticized moment during a June rally where a Greenville, N.C. crowd began chanting “send her back” while Mr. Trump discussed Rep. Ilhan Omar and their Twitter feud.

The president had slammed the Minnesota Democrat and other congresswomen of color by telling them to “go back” to “their home countries.” Ms. Omar was born in Somalia but has been a naturalized U.S. citizen for more than two decades.

Vice President Mike Pence said recently the president will “speak out about it” if it happens again.

