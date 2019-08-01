COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Latest on officers facing discipline for strip club investigation that led to Stormy Daniels‘ arrest (all times local):

Columbus police have released documents detailing departmental charges against officers associated with an undercover operation that led to Stormy Daniels‘ arrest at a strip club last year.

The department has said the officers could face punishment ranging from a reprimand to firing.

An investigation into the arrest focused on allegations that officers who support President Donald Trump conspired to retaliate against the porn actress over her claims she had sex with Trump before he was elected. An internal review found the arrest was improper but not planned or politically motivated.

The documents released Thursday contain charges accusing one officer of giving tacit approval of the operation without giving “proper weight to the potential negative consequences.” Charges against some officers include not properly supervising subordinates and not ensuring subordinates properly documented the hours they worked.

Columbus police say five officers from the department’s now-disbanded vice unit face discipline for the 2018 raid on a strip club that resulted in the arrest of Stormy Daniels.

The department said Wednesday that the officers could face punishment ranging from a reprimand to firing for violating . The officers include a commander, lieutenant, sergeant and two of the arresting officers.

Daniels was arrested at Sirens in July 2018 on suspicion of inappropriately touching an undercover officer.

An investigation focused on allegations that officers who support Republican President Donald Trump conspired to retaliate against the porn actress over her claims she had sex with Trump before he became president.

An internal review found the arrest was improper but not planned or politically motivated.

