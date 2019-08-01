President Trump said Thursday that the Democratic presidential primary is “boiling down to four or five” candidates and that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden “limped through” the second Democratic presidential debate.

“I think Biden did okay,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House as he departed for a campaign rally in Cincinnati. “He came limping through, but he got through it.”Mr. Biden, the Democratic frontrunner in polls, was again the target of attacks from multiple challengers on the debate stage.

Of the more than 20 candidates vying for the Democratic nomination, the president said, “It’s really boiling down to four or five of them, let’s face it.”

He said Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California “had a bad night,” and that Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts “lacks credibility.”

“I’ve watched her,” he said of Mrs. Warren. “Everything she did was a fraud. She got into colleges, she got teaching jobs, she said she was of Indian heritage, it turns out to be a lie. So Elizabeth Warren really has a big lack of credibility.”

