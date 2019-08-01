President Trump said Thursday he isn’t concerned about latest missile launches by North Korea, saying they were short-range and very standard.
“Short-range missiles, we never discussed that,” the president said of his meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles on Friday morning local time, its third launch of short-range missiles in just over a week, multiple news outlets reported.
White House National Security Adviser John R. Bolton said earlier this week that the launches “don’t violate the pledge that Kim Jong-un made to the president about intercontinental-range ballistic missiles.”
