President Trump said Thursday he isn’t concerned about latest missile launches by North Korea, saying they were short-range and very standard.

“Short-range missiles, we never discussed that,” the president said of his meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korea fired two more short-range ballistic missiles on Friday morning local time, its third launch of short-range missiles in just over a week, multiple news outlets reported.

White House National Security Adviser John R. Bolton said earlier this week that the launches “don’t violate the pledge that Kim Jong-un made to the president about intercontinental-range ballistic missiles.”

