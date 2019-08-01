President Trump told an Ohio crowd Thursday the Democratic field left him unscathed over two nights of debating, saying they seemed pretty hung up on his predecessor instead.

“The Democrats spent more time attacking Barack Obama than they did attacking me,” he told supporters at a rally in Cincinnati. “I was watching the news this morning and that’s all the fake news could talk about.”

Mr. Trump was responding to Democratic rivals who prodded former Vice President Joseph R. Biden on the Detroit stage over his work with Mr. Obama, including their deportations and attempts to strike a major trade deal with Pacific Rim countries.

Mr. Biden defended his record, though Mr. Trump concluded it was a boring night — “long, long television” — while Vice President Mike Pence skewed the contenders’ ideological bent.

“Those people were standing so far to the left I thought that stage was going to flip over,” Mr. Pence told the crowd in warm-up speech.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.