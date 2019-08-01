President Trump used an old Hillary Clinton campaign slogan Thursday to criticize the 2020 Democratic hopefuls following the two nights of primary debates.

“The people on the stage tonight, and last, were not those that will either Make America Great Again or Keep America Great! Our Country now is breaking records in almost every category, from Stock Market to Military to Unemployment. We have prosperity & success like never before,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

“It will soon be time to choose to keep and build upon that prosperity and success, or let it go. We are respected again all around the world. Keep it that way! I said I will never let you down, and I haven’t. We will only grow bigger, better and stronger TOGETHER!” he said.

“Stronger together” was Ms. Clinton’s slogan when she was the Democratic presidential nominee against Mr. Trump in 2016.

The second round of debates concluded Wednesday night and will likely be the last with 20 candidates, as only seven of the candidates have met the higher threshold of polling and donations for the September debate in Houston.

