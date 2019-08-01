A U.S. citizen living in Dallas was indicted on a charge of conspiring to provide material support to the Islamic State, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Omer Kuzu, 23, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Dallas. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Mr. Kuzu and his brother traveled from Houston to Istanbul, Turkey in October 2014 to joint Islamic State, better known by the acronym ISIS. He eventually ended up in Iraq, where he received physical and weapon training from Islamic State instructors.

The Islamic State then sent him to Syria, where he pledged allegiance to the group, according to court documents. While there, the terrorist organization plaid him $125 a month to repair communications equipment for the Islamic State’s frontline fighters, the Justice Departments aid.

Earlier this year, he fled Syria with Islamic State fighters, but as eventually captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces, according to court documents.

“Today’s announcement should serve as a warning to those who have traveled, or attempted to travel, to join ISIS that the FBI remains steadfast in ensuring they face justice” said Assistant Director Mike McGarrity of the FBI’s Counterterrorism Division, in a statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.