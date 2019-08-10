Attorney General William P. Barr on Saturday said there are unanswered questions about the death of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in federal custody while awaiting sex trafficking charges in New York.

Mr. Barr said both the FBI and the Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General will open investigations into Mr. Epstein’s apparent suicide.

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered,” Mr. Barr said in a statement.

“In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the inspector general who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death,” the statement continued.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons confirmed the FBI probe in a news release Saturday morning.

Mr. Epstein was being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City. Authorities found him unresponsive in his cell about 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed in a statement.

The statement said “life-saving measures were initiated immediately” by the jail’s staff. Mr. Epstein was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the bureau confirmed.

In late July, Mr. Epstein was placed on suicide watch after he was discovered unconscious in cell his cell with marks around his neck. Media reports said he was not on suicide watch at the time of his death Saturday.

Mr. Epstein had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges. He had allegedly sexually abused scores of underage girls over several years.

Mr. Epstein died one day after court documents revealed he was accused of arranging for an underage girl to have sex with two former politicians.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.