BERLIN (AP) - Climate activist Greta Thunberg has visited the ancient Hambach Forest in western Germany that’s at risk of being destroyed for a nearby mine and has been the focus of protests by environmentalists.

Activist group End of Story said in a statement that Thunberg met with environmentalist protesters Saturday and said that “our war against nature must end today.”

The teenage activist who is a leading figure in the Fridays for Future strikes against climate change added that seeing the open-cast lignite pit in Hambach disturbed her deeply and that the time has come to stop talking and take action.

Beyond Hambach, all of Germany’s forests are feeling the heat as a second consecutive year of unusually dry and warm weather has left swaths of forest dead or dying.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.