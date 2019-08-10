LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Prosecutors have filed a new criminal charge against a woman already charged with first-degree murder in the slaying and dismemberment of a Lincoln woman.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 25-year-old Bailey Boswell has had a charge of conspiracy to commit murder added to charges of first-degree murder and improper disposal of remains in the November 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. The additional charge mirrors one filed against Boswell’s co-defendant, 52-year-old Aubrey Trail, shortly before his trial. A jury found Trail guilty last month, and he now faces a possible death penalty. Authorities are also seeking the death penalty for Boswell, who is set to stand trial Oct. 15.

Loofe’s body parts were found in 14 pieces in ditches along a state highway weeks after her disappearance. She was reported missing Nov. 16 - two days after she had gone on a date with Boswell and a day after they arranged to meet for a second date.

___

Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.