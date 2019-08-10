MONROE, N.C. (AP) - A third suspect has been arrested in the killing of a North Carolina mother who was fatally shot during a botched home invasion.

The Charlotte Observer reports that 30-year-old Kristen Chambers has been charged by the Monroe Police Department in North Carolina with conspiracy to commit burglary and being an accessory to first-degree murder in the July 12 killing of 29-year-old Lucero Sosa Capote.

Chambers, a resident of Marshville, North Carolina, was jailed on a $500,000 bond.

Capote was a married mother of five children.

Police previously charged 25-year-old Byron Blair Watkins and 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant in Capote’s murder. Police arrested Watkins in Cayce, South Carolina, after a two-day manhunt.

___

Information from: The Charlotte Observer, http://www.charlotteobserver.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.