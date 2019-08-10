Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced Friday Republicans would be ceasing spending on Twitter until the social media giant cleaned up alleged “anti-conservative biases.”

Appearing on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Ms. McDaniel said Twitter will pay heed, crediting the president for “reviving” the tech giant.

“I think Twitter does care because there’s one person that has revived Twitter and made Twitter a household name and that’s President Donald J. Trump,” she said.

“For them to arbitrarily apply a different standard to conservatives… they need to come forward with how they are going the apply the standards and are they going the apply them equally to Democrats and Republicans,” said Ms. McDaniel, adding that they were spending a “significant amount” on advertisements.

The decision was made after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s reelection campaign account was suspended for posting a video of protesters yelling obscenities and making threats toward “Massacre Mitch” at his Kentucky home.

Ms. McDaniel said blocking this video but not ending the hashtag #MassacreMitch is unacceptable.

“If they want to send a message that we don’t want conservatives and we will be a monolithic platform were one voice for our Progressive ideals, I don’t think those platforms are going to exist,” Ms. McDaniel said.

