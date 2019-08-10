LEHI, Utah (AP) - Utah authorities say a 21-year-old man is accused of anonymously calling a Lehi business to leave a voicemail with a threat against an event involving children.

Police on Wednesday arrested Colton Cox of Draper on suspicion of making a threat of terrorism.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Cox who could comment on the accusation.

According to police, Cox said he made the call as a prank after seeing a billboard for the business sponsoring the event and didn’t agree with the business’ political views.

Lehi is 26 miles (41 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

