CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A white supremacist group member sentenced to more than three years in prison for attacking protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia is asking a federal judge to free him on bond while he appeals.

Benjamin Daley is one of four Rise Above Movement members who pleaded guilty to a riot conspiracy charge. He wants to be released to the custody of his parents in Oregon and monitored electronically while on home confinement.

U.S. District Judge Norman Moon didn’t immediately rule on Friday’s written request by Daley’s attorneys. Moon set an Aug. 16 deadline for Daley and co-defendants Michael Miselis and Thomas Gillen to submit briefs on their bond requests.

Prosecutors said the group members engaged in other racist and anti-Semitic activity before the August 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.