The president of Afghanistan on Sunday rallied supporters ahead of the country’s upcoming presidential elections and declared that international actors would not “intervene in our affairs.”

In a speech following prayers for the Muslim holiday Eid-al-Adha, President Ashraf Ghani insisted “the fate of Afghanistan will be decided here in this homeland,” the Associated Press reported.

“Our future cannot be decided outside, whether in the capital cities of our friends, nemeses, or neighbors,” he said.

According to the AP, Mr. Ghani claimed the election — which will be held at the end of next month — is “essential” for the country’s leaders to take hold of its direction in the wake of war.

The president’s comments come as Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, continues talks with the Taliban and Afghan government that center around a cease-fire and the U.S. ultimately withdrawing its forces from what is already the longest war in the nation’s history.

President Trump campaigned on ending wars abroad and bringing American troops home. He has begun drawing down the number of U.S. forces inside Syria, and has made no secret about wanting to do the same in Afghanistan.

Roughly 14,000 U.S. military personnel remain inside the country, according to the Pentagon.

Mr. Khalilizad has said he intends to strike a deal by September 1, which would come less than a month before the election.

