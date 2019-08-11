A Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee says in a scathing letter to Attorney General William Barr that “heads must roll” following the suicide of financier Jeffrey Epstein as he awaited trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Sen. Ben Sasse, of Nebraska, wrote Saturday that everyone in the Justice Department knew Epstein was a suicide risk and that “his dark secrets couldn’t be allowed to die with him.”

Epstein was found unresponsive in his New York cell earlier Saturday and pronounced dead at a hospital.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Epstein had been taken off suicide watch before his death. Sasse is demanding an answer from Barr on why that decision was made.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.