Not only did New York Mayor Bill de Blasio demand that President Trump push gun-control legislation over the weekend, he recycled one of the most stinging insults aimed at Mr. Trump in the 2016 campaign.

He said Mr. Trump has small hands.

At an Iowa gun-control forum Saturday, the mayor said he has “a little message for President Trump,” adding that violence is not the result of Hollywood or video games: “It’s the guns that are the problem.”

“Take those tiny little hands of yours, pick up the phone, call Mitch McConnell, and say the Senate has to vote for gun safety measures right now,” he continued.

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, starting the insult of Mr. Trump by acknowledging in a February 2016 speech that while Mr. Trump is taller than “little Marco,” the real-estate tycoon had smaller hands.

“He’s like 6-[foot-]2 which is why I don’t understand why his hands are the size of someone who is 5-[foot-]2,” Mr. Rubio said.

“And you know what they say about guys with small hands,” Mr. Rubio said with a smile, prompting stunned laughter before adding that “you can’t trust” small-handed people.

A New York Post report on Mr. de Blasio’s Iowa speech did not include further comments by the 6-foot-5-inch mayor making any implications about Mr. Trump’s “tiny little hands.”

But when faced with Mr. Rubio’s insults back in 2016, Mr. Trump did rebut them.

“Look at those hands, are they small hands?” he said in a speech, raising them for his audience to see. “And, he referred to my hands — ‘if they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.”

