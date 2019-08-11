LOS ANGELES (AP) - California authorities have begun searching for multiple suspects in two Beverly Hills robberies.

KABC-TV reported Saturday that the Beverly Hills Police Department is searching for five people suspected of stealing tens of thousands of dollars of merchandise Saturday from two luxury retailers.

Police say one of four people who reportedly stole about $40,000 worth of purses from Saks Fifth Avenue around 2:30 p.m. was arrested.

Authorities say another two people reportedly stole several high-priced purses at the same time from a Neiman Marcus down the street.

Authorities say the two unrelated robberies happened during business hours inside the stores about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Los Angeles.

Police say this is not the first time multiple robberies occurred at the same time, citing a similar incident in 2018.

