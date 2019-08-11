HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A pilot program in several Connecticut cities aims to divert people accused of low-level offenses and who are homeless or have mental illness from the criminal justice system and get them treatment instead.

The Early Screening and Intervention Initiative asks specially trained prosecutors to screen for low-level offenses - such as fourth-degree larceny or second-degree assault- and work with counselors in the courthouse to get the defendants treatment. If the person completes treatment, prosecutors then can decide not to pursue the case.

The Division of Criminal Justice says the goal is to reduce the burden on the courts and find more appropriate, and often cheaper, outcomes for people struggling with addiction or other mental health issues in a state where police often file charges directly rather than working through prosecutors.

Chris Ehrmann is a corps member for Report for America , a nonprofit organization that supports local news coverage, in a partnership with The Associated Press for Connecticut. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

