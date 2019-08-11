MILWAUKEE (AP) - Law enforcement authorities in Dodge County say anyone arrested on suspension of drunken will be identified and have their photos posted on social media.

The Journal Sentinel reports the sheriff’s office already releases the names of all alleged drunken drivers to local media.

The sheriff’s office in a statement on Facebook says the new policy on disclosure of drunken driving arrests is legal because records of such arrests are public record.

It will begin this month.

The initiative is part of the sheriff’s office’s crash reduction strategy that has focused on drunken driving, speeding, stop sign offenses, seat belt violations and other enforcement efforts.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.