NEW YORK — New York City’s chief medical examiner says an autopsy has been performed on Jeffrey Epstein but that more information is needed before a cause of death determination is made.

Dr. Barbara Sampson said in a statement that a city medical examiner performed the autopsy Sunday while a private pathologist observed the examination at the request of Epstein’s representatives.

The private pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden, was the city’s chief medical examiner in the late 1970s and has been called as an expert witness in high-profile cases including by the defense at O.J. Simpson’s 1994 murder trial.

Sampson says having a private pathologist observe an autopsy is a routine practice.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons has said Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at a Manhattan jail early Saturday. The agency called his death an apparent suicide.

