An attorney for Jeffrey Epstein says prosecutors and the press have “blood on their hands” in Epstein’s apparent suicide.

Marc Fernich said Saturday that reporters, plaintiffs’ lawyers and court officials “should be ashamed of their behavior” following Epstein’s indictment last month on conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

He said in a statement that jailers at the Metropolitan Correctional Center failed to protect Epstein and to prevent the “calamity” of his death.

Fernich added that Epstein had “long since paid his debt to society” for his crimes. He said Epstein had the “misfortune to be a wealthy man in the #metoo era.”

Fernich said his statement comes as an “outraged citizen and defense lawyer,” not as a representative of Epstein.

