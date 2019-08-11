By - Associated Press - Updated: 6:39 a.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Florida man is dead after crashing while racing his friend at a closed go-kart track.

Pinellas Park police say Jesse Outlaw was trespassing when he crashed the gas-powered go-kart into a guard rail.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Outlaw wasn’t wearing a helmet when he crashed late Thursday. The go-kart wasn’t equipped with a safety harness.

Showtime Speedway owner Robert Yoho said Outlaw was caught on a security camera trespassing two weeks earlier.

