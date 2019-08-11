Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway defended President Trump’s Jeffrey Epstein-related tweets on Sunday, saying he wants “everything to be investigated.”

The president faced criticism for retweeting posts on social media that linked Epstein’s apparent suicide to the Clintons, a viral conspiracy that trended over the weekend.

The billionaire sex offender was found dead Saturday morning, which raised red flags for law enforcement.

Attorney General William Barr said his death raised “serious questions” and announced that both the FBI and inspector general would look into it.

Mrs. Conway defended the administration’s response to Mr. Epstein’s death, praising Mr. Barr for immediately launching an investigation. She said she believes that accountability for crimes doesn’t end when the perpetrator dies.

“I think that those victims should have justice. They’ve been looking for justice for many, many years,” she said on Fox News Sunday.

In regards to the president’s tweets, Mrs. Conway pushed back on individuals that were “trying to connect the president to this monster from years ago” rather than “very high up” individuals named in court documents.

She argued there was public interest in “other people who were actively, I suppose, flying around with this monster on his island, which was known as Pedophilia Island.”

