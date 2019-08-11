PHOENIX (AP) - Police have evacuated a west Phoenix mall after an armed robbery of a store.

There are conflicting reports about shots being fired inside the Desert Sky Mall, but a police spokeswoman says no injuries were reported Sunday afternoon.

Police say the scene has been secured by officers.

At this time, police say they don’t have a description of the robbery suspect or suspects.

