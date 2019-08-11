Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan defended his agency’s approach to immigration raids on Sunday after a video of a sobbing daughter went viral this week.

On CNN’s State of the Union Mr. Morgan explained that the operation targeting several food processing plants in Mississippi was a joint effort between his agency and the Department of Justice targeting companies that “exploit” illegal immigrants.

Officials apprehended more than 680 people, making it the largest single-state arrest of illegal immigrants in U.S. history.

In light of the arrests, a video of an 11-year-old girl, Magdalena Gomez Gregorio, went viral as she begged for her father to be released from custody.

“Government please show some heart,” the girl said, according to local news. “Let my parent be free.”

Critics of the raids point to Ms. Gregorio’s tears as a heartbreaking example of the human cost of the government’s policy.

Mr. Morgan pushed back, saying that it is his agency’s duty to enforce the law and noted the girl was reunited with one parent, her mother, within a few hours.

“I understand that the girl is upset and I get that. But her father committed a crime,” he said.

“It’s not just a victimless crime going on here,” he added. “First of all they are here illegaly. And then a lot of times there’s additional fraud that goes with this.”

When pressed by CNN’s Jake Tapper on why the government wasn’t doing more to punish American companies and business owners that hire illegal immigrants, Mr. Morgan said the DOJ is conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into the Mississippi plants.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.