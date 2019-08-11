MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s government has auctioned off the mansion of a Chinese-Mexican businessman facing drug trafficking charges.

Video posted on the website of the newspaper El Universal shows the Mexico City mansion selling for $5.25 million (102 million pesos), slightly above the minimum asking price of $5 million.

The mansion belonged to suspected drug trafficker Zhenli Ye Gon. Authorities allege Ye Gon imported precursor chemicals for making methamphetamine, but Ye Gon has claimed he was manufacturing legal drugs.

In 2007, officials confiscated more than $205 million in cash in a room at the residence.

The government says it will use the auction proceeds to give bonuses to athletes of the Pan American Games.

The palatial house in the Las Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood boasts a pool, elevator and party room.

