NEWARK, N.J. — The governor of New Jersey and the mayor of Newark have vowed to provide bottled water to city residents with lead service lines after tests indicate filters may not be protecting them against elevated lead levels.

Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Ras Baraka said, however, in a statement Sunday evening that the city and state “will need support and assistance from the federal government” to provide and distribute water to affected residents. And they said long-term water distribution could affect the city’s corrosion control treatment launched in May, since for the system to work properly residents must keep city water flowing through their pipes.

The statement came after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said recent tests had shown that drinking water in a few locations was still testing high for lead despite filters.

An EPA letter to Newark officials says bottled water should be provided “as soon as possible.” The city is expanding tests of filtered drinking water to more Newark homes.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.