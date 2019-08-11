By - Associated Press - Sunday, August 11, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City authorities are investigating a weekend shooting that killed a boy and wounded a woman.

Kansas City Police said the shooting happened late Saturday in a Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood. Both the victims were inside when someone fired from outside the home.

Police said the juvenile boy died at a hospital. The woman remained hospitalized Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to her leg.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide