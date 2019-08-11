ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Police in Albuquerque say they’re investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead at an apartment complex.

They say officers were called to the Arioso Apartments in northeast Albuquerque around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A woman had called police to say she found a man bleeding on the floor in her apartment.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene and reported the man was dead.

Police say the man hasn’t been identified yet and they didn’t immediately say how he died.

