SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Police are investigating after four people were shot and wounded in San Francisco.
Officer Robert Rueca says gunfire was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at an intersection in the Western Addition neighborhood.
KNTV reports one person’s wounds were life-threatening. Officials say the other three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Rueca says no suspects are in custody.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.