ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police officials say one of the department’s officers is under investigation following his fight with another man at a gas station.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the incident happened Thursday morning. The newspaper has not named the officer, since he has not been charged with a crime.
Bryan Boyle tells the Post-Dispatch he was at a gas station counter checking out items next to the officer, who was in plain clothes but wearing his duty belt. Boyle says he exchanged small talk with the officer before reaching past the officer on the counter to collect the items he had bought. That’s when Boyle and witnesses say the officer shoved and hit Boyle, then called for backup. When other officers arrived, Boyle was handcuffed, then taken to a hospital for treatment of cuts to his face.
Police say the officer is still employed while an investigation is conducted. The officer’s attorney declined to comment to the newspaper.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
