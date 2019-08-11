House Minority Whip Steve Scalise warned Sunday that assigning blame for mass shootings based on politics is a “slippery slope.”

Many critical of President Trump have argued that his rhetoric and strict policies towards illegal immigrants from Mexico and other Hispanic countries motivated the shooting in El Paso, Texas, which left 22 people dead.

The shooter admitted to authorities he specifically targeted the border town in order to kill hispanics.

Mr. Scalise pushed back on those trying to blame the shooting on Mr. Trump’s rhetoric.

“The president is no more responsible for that shooting than your next guest, Bernie Sanders, is for my shooting,” Mr. Scalise said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “The shooter is responsible.”

In June 2017, the Republican lawmaker was shot while practicing for the annual charity baseball game against Democrats. Gunman James T. Hodgkinson, who was killed in a shootout with officers, shared anti-Trump messages leading up to the shooting and was found to be a supporter of Mr. Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign.

Mr. Sanders said his campaign stresses change must come in a nonviolent way, but he can’t say that all of his supporters are “the kind of person that I would like.”

Regarding the president, the 2020 presidential hopeful said Mr. Trump doesn’t want violence, but does create an environment where that can fester.

“President Trump and nobody else wants to see people mowed down and killed, and I’ve never said that,” Mr. Sanders said. “I think he creates a climate where we are seeing a significant increase in hate crimes in this country, hate crimes against Muslims, against Mexicans, against Jews. He is creating the kind of divisiveness in this nation that is the last thing that we should be doing.”

Mr. Scalise said that instead of trying to point blame across the aisle, lawmakers should focus on ensuring that the background check systems are enforced as they should be.

He argued that background check legislation passed by Democrats earlier this year didn’t actually solve the root of the problem, and stressed that lawmakers need to focus on making it so dangerous people are flagged in the system in the first place.

President Trump announced he’s interested in expanding background checks, but it’s unclear what Congress will be able to pass out of both chambers.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, announced a bipartisan deal earlier this week to pass red flag laws that pushes states to allow law enforcement the ability to confiscate guns from those reported as a potential threat.

Democrats, however, want to go further and are planning to push for other proposals, like an assault weapons ban.

