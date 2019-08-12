PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say two paramedics were assaulted while on a call helping a woman with a medical issue in Portland, Oregon.
KOIN reports the paramedics were attacked early Monday. One paramedic was pepper-sprayed by someone on a bike and the other was punched in the face.
The bike rider left but authorities arrested the person who punched the medic.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.