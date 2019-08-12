VENTURA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a California man accused of stealing from a convenience store and punching a man as he left was found inside a neighbor’s home with a pickaxe.
The Ventura County Star reports Ventura County deputies arrested 38-year-old Dustin Smead early Sunday after a Meiners Oaks resident told authorities that the man was smashing windows inside his home.
Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow says Smead punched a customer inside a Circle K after the man tried stop Smead from leaving the store without paying for beer and cigarettes late Saturday.
Buschow says Smead left the store and later entered his neighbor’s home.
Buschow says deputies responded to home and ordered Smead to drop the pickaxe.
Smead was arrested on suspicion of several felonies. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
