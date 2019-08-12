Several employees at a Burger King in New Mexico are out of a job after a uniformed police officer was served a burger with a pig drawn on the wrapper.

Clovis Police Officer Timo Rosenthal said he was in uniform when he stopped at a Burger King in Clovis on his lunch break. His Facebook post about the incident has racked up more than 3,700 comments and 1,400 shares.

“Well, while on lunch break (and in uniform) I ordered food at Burger King and received this,” Officer Rosenthal wrote Thursday. “The patties were burnt and the burger was of very poor quality. Guess that was the last time I ate at Burger King in Clovis, NM.”

The post included a photo of a crudely drawn pig on a burger wrapper.

Clovis Police Chief Curt Fleming told KRQE News that he was “disappointed” in the way his officer was allegedly treated at the restaurant.

A Burger King spokesperson told KRQE that five employees involved in the incident had been identified and terminated.

“What occurred is unacceptable and not in line with our brand values,” the burger chain said in a statement to Fox News. “When made aware of the incident, the restaurant owner immediately reached out to the officer involved to apologize and terminated the team members involved.”

The Clovis restaurant is also offering free meals to officers and will provide a catered lunch to the police department, Fox reported.

Officer Rosenthal appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday, saying he’s satisfied with the way Burger King rectified the situation.

“I definitely do think they responded the right way,” he said. “Everybody needs to be held accountable for their own actions and that’s what they did, they’re holding people accountable.”

