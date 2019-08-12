KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say an 8-year-old boy died and his mother was seriously injured when someone shot dozens of bullets at their home.
Police say Brian Bartlett and his mother were asleep when they were shot late Saturday.
Brian and his mother were rushed to hospitals, where he was pronounced dead. His mother was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
No information about a motive or suspect has been released.
The Kansas City Star reports Brian is the youngest homicide victim in Kansas City this year. He is one of at least five people under the age of 16 killed this year in the city.
