Federal prosecutors said Monday they have brought charges against a person they say was a friend of Connor Betts, the gunman in last week’s Dayton shooting spree.

The friend was not named in the press release issued by the U.S. attorney for the southern district of Ohio, but the statement says the person lied on federal firearms forms.

A press briefing is slated for later Monday.

Betts was killed by police as he fired at a popular night spot in Dayton, killing nine people, including a sibling of his.

The Dayton police chief said at the time that Betts obtained his weapon legally and there was nothing in his background that would have flagged him as an unauthorized buyer.

