The Trump administration on Monday said Michigan State University will provide chaperones during sensitive medical exams and make other changes to resolve a civil rights investigation tied to Larry Nassar, the former university employee and U.S. Olympics gymnastics team doctor who molested women and girls under the pretense of providing medical treatment.

The university will provide appropriate gowns during exams and private dressing areas to ensure privacy, as part of a voluntary agreement with the Health and Human Services Department.

HHS will monitor the university for three years, through on-site audits and interviews, to make sure the chaperone and gown policies are being implemented.

The Nassar case reverberated across U.S. gymnastics and caused a personnel shakeup at the university in Lansing.

Tearful testimony from victimized gymnasts dominated primetime newscasts during Nassar’s court proceedings last year, and a former MSU dean — William Strampel — was sentenced last week to up to a year in jail after his conviction on charges related to the scandal, including a neglect of duty in monitoring Nassar.

HHS said it launched its compliance review after federal and state investigations linked Nassar, an osteopathic physician and associate professor, to the abuse of hundreds of women and girls.

“This is a heart-wrenching case,” said Roger Severino, director of the HHS Office for Civil Rights.

HHS said its review of MSU policies was intended to ensure compliance with Title IX, which covers educational institutions, and Section 1557 of Obamacare, a provision that covers all health care institutions and thus students and non-students alike.

Mr. Severino said the chaperone requirement was particularly important, citing Strampel’s conviction — in part — for not “following through” with the university’s own stated policy on chaperones. He said it wasn’t enough for the institution to claim it was policing itself.

Among other settlement terms, the university must train all staff on appropriate behavior and submit biannual reports to HHS during the three-year agreement.

