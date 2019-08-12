Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a Democratic presidential hopeful, inaccurately said Saturday he was vice president during a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the latest slip-up in a candidate who has called himself a “gaffe machine.”

Speaking to reporters during a campaign stop in Iowa, Mr. Biden joked about lawmakers “basically cowering” from the students when “those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.”

An official for Mr. Biden’s campaign told Bloomberg News that the Democratic front-runner was thinking of the December 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, which left 20 children and six staff members dead.

Instead, he referred to the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which left 17 dead and dozens wounded. The Parkland survivors have captured national headlines with protests and demonstrations since the massacre at their school.

Mr. Biden’s gaffes have drawn concern from Democrats who see the former vice president as the best option to defeat President Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Both Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump made news after misstating the locations of mass shootings earlier this month in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Mr. Biden discussed last Sunday, “The tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before,” while Mr. Trump said, “May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo.”

