FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Police say they’ve arrested a man for setting seven dumpster fires in Fargo.
Authorities say the man was arrested over the weekend and has admitted to setting the fires in and around the downtown area in the past few weeks.
He’s being held on possible charges of endangering by fire.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.