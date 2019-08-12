ATLANTA (AP) - A federal jury has convicted a man in a series of armed robberies targeting Asian owned-and-operated businesses in and around Atlanta.

Court records show 23-year-old Dravion Sanchez Ware was convicted Aug. 2 on multiple charges, including conspiring to commit robberies and firing or brandishing a gun during the robberies. He’s set to be sentenced Nov. 5.

Federal prosecutors said in a news release Monday that Ware and Tabyron Rashad Smith committed multiple armed robberies of Asian-run businesses between Oct. 7 and Nov. 10, 2017. Prosecutors say Ware was involved in at least nine of them.

Smith pleaded guilty on July 23 to similar charges. He’s scheduled for sentencing Oct. 21.

