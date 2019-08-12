By - Associated Press - Monday, August 12, 2019

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a man who stole a dump truck was arrested after leading police on a wild chase that ended with a crash near Los Angeles.

KABC-TV says the chase began when the truck was stolen around 5:20 a.m. Monday in LA’s Highland Park neighborhood.

The driver sped north on State Route 110 and onto surface streets, eventually crashing into a car and two pickup trucks in neighboring Alhambra.

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide