NEW YORK — A pathologist who testified for O.J. Simpson’s defense in the “trial of the century” and helped investigate the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr. is now enmeshed in another high-stakes case.

Dr. Michael Baden is the private pathologist who observed Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy on his lawyers’ behalf.

Neither Baden nor the New York City medical examiner’s office has released their findings from the financier’s autopsy, which was conducted Sunday.

Epstein’s death in a New York jail cell has muddied a closely watched sex-trafficking conspiracy case and trained scrutiny on the federal prison system. His accusers and others are demanding answers about what happened.

But if Baden is stepping into a maelstrom, it’s a familiar spot for a scientist who is accustomed to the spotlight.

