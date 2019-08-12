Michael Dreeben, a top prosecutor on former special counsel Robert Mueller’s team, will join Georgetown Law as a lecturer in the upcoming academic year, the school announced Monday.

Georgetown Law Dean William M. Treanor hailed Mr. Dreeben’s extensive resume in a statement announcing the addition.

“In his 30 years of extraordinary public service at the U.S. Department of Justice, Michael Dreeben played a powerful role in helping shape the law as one of the preeminent Supreme Court advocates as well as a leading expert in federal criminal law,” Mr. Treanor said in a statement.

Mr. Dreeben is perhaps best known for his work on Mr. Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling and if any members of President Trump’s campaigns had ties to the Kremlin.

As a member of the special counsel team, he helped put together the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Currently, Manafort is serving nearly eight years on multiple charges, including financial fraud.

Prior to working on the Russia investigation, Mr. Dreeben argued more than 100 Supreme Court cases while serving in the Office of Solicitor General. Some of those cases involved hate crimes, the First Amendment, the Fourth Amendment rights in the Internet age and public corruption.

He left that position after nearly a decade to join the Mueller team.

Mr. Dreeben previously served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law and as a visiting professor at Duke Law School.

In his new role, he will offer guest lectures, serve as a resource for students, participate in faculty workshops and engage in other programming, Georgetown Law said.

Mr. Dreeben said he is “excited” to join Georgetown Law’s community.

“Georgetown Law is renowned for its exploration of complex legal questions at the deepest level. But beyond the school’s academic excellence, Georgetown Law’s professors, students and its centers and institutes are committed to the ideal of engaging with real-world legal challenges to the public sphere,” he said in a statement.

