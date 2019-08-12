OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man whose body was found outside a lounge and concert spot in north-central Omaha.
Police said in a news release Monday that the man’s been identified as 23-year-old Michael Rowell Jr.
Officers sent to check reports of a shooting found the body late Thursday night just outside of The Waiting Room in Omaha’s Benson neighborhood.
No arrests have been reported.
