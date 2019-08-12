The jury selection process for former Obama White House Counsel Greg Craig began Monday morning as potential jurors were asked about their knowledge of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and former special counsel Robert Mueller.

Mr. Craig is accused of lying to Justice Department officials about Manafort’s lobbying work for the Ukraine government. The former White House counsel has pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was born out of Mr. Mueller’s investigation.

Although Mr. Mueller ultimately referred the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, his 22-month probe remained at the forefront of jury selection.

A pool of more than 70 potential jurors was asked if they have any knowledge or connections to Mr. Mueller, Manafort or his longtime business associate, Rick Gates. The government’s star witness against Mr. Craig, Gates also pleaded guilty to charges brought by the special counsel.

Jurors were even asked about some of the bit players in the Mueller probe. Judge Amy Berman Jackson inquired if they had knowledge of or connections to Alex Vander Zwaan and Konstantin Kilimnik, who both made cameos in the investigation.

The questions were designed to weed out anyone who knows too much about Mr. Craig and could not impartially weigh the evidence.

Mr. Craig was indicted in April on two counts of providing false statements to the Justice Department. Judge Jackson threw out one of those counts last week, but is going on trial this week on the remaining count.

The case against Mr. Craig centers on work he and his law firm — Skadden Arps Slate Meager & Flom — performed for Ukraine’s pro-Russian government in 2012.

Manafort tapped the firm to draw up a report whitewashing the Ukrainian prime minister’s prosecution of a former political rival.

Prosecutors say when Mr. Craig pitched the report as an independent review of the case to The New York Times, he was lobbying on behalf of a foreign government. In doing so, Mr. Craig violated the Foreign Agent Registration Act, (FARA) because he never registered as a foreign agent, the Justice Department alleged.

Defense counsel has countered that claim, saying that Mr. Craig was acting on behalf of his law firm, not a foreign government.

Earlier this year, Skadden reached a settlement with the Justice Department on allegations it violated FARA. The firm avoided prosecution in exchange for registering under FARA and paying a $4.6 million fine.

